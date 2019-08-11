Fort Smith Couple Injured In Head-On Motorcycle Crash In South Dakota

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith business owner and his wife suffered severe non-life threating injuries after being involved in a head-on motorcycle crash near Rapid City, South Dakota Friday (Aug. 9) morning.

Rob Holmes,44, and his wife Jamie Schuster,34, were heading south on Norris Peak Road on a motorcycle. A man on his bike riding north on Norris Peak Road failed to take a curve and slid across the center line striking the couple head-on, KSFY out of South Dakota reports.

Schuster and Holmes were taken to a medical facility in an ambulance, and the other rider was flown by LifeFlight to a nearby hospital. South Dakota Highway Patrol said no one involved in the crash was wearing a helmet.

Holmes broke several bones on the left side of his body, and Schuster suffered several scrapes and bruises.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is happening in the area with several riders in attendance.

Holmes is the owner of Doctor Underhood Automotive on Towson Ave in Fort Smith.