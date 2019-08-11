Heat Rages For Monday But Relief In Sight

Temperatures in the 90s with heat index values above 110-degrees continue for Monday as the heat wave holds on across the southern Plains. However the high pressure system will start to break down Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing some cooler air and the chance for rain.

VIDEO FORECAST

WEATHER PATTERN

High pressure with sinking air has kept the heat up across the south as the jet stream and storm track stays well north.

By midweek, the jet stream will move south giving us chances for rain and also little breaks in the heat.

By Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, you'll start to notice a drop in the humidity.

Isolated showers and storms return for Tuesday afternoon, lasting on-and-off through Wednesday.

MONDAY FORECAST

Mostly sunnu with highs in the 90s...

Heat index values will all be well over 100 degrees...

