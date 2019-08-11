Man Arrested After Fleeing In Stolen Car In West Fork

Posted 1:59 pm, August 11, 2019, by , Updated at 02:00PM, August 11, 2019

WEST FORK, Ark. (KFSM) — A man was arrested Sunday (Aug. 11) after police said he fled an Arkansas Game and Fish Officer in West Fork while driving a stolen vehicle out of Waldron.

West Fork Officers arrested the man after he wrecked the vehicle on Wheeler Street. Police say during the pursuit he crashed into a parked car on Maple Street.

The suspect was taken to Washington Regional to be checked out and will be booked into the Washington County Jail.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the stolen vehicle’s description.

Check back for updates to this story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.