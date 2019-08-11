WATCH: Dangerous Heat Wave Continues

Dangerous heat persists for the rest of the weekend and into the week ahead.

TRIPLE DIGIT HEAT INDICES

Excessive heat warnings are in effect from 1PM and 8PM today. Heat index values can reach 110 to 115 degrees. This includes parts of the River Valley and Eastern Oklahoma. Everyone else is under a heat advisory, where feel-like temperatures will be 105 to 110 degrees.

With very humid air, heat indices in Northwest Arkansas will hover around the century mark today and tomorrow.

Very dangerous heat is in the forecast for the River Valley until Tuesday.

RELIEF ON THE WAY?

Abnormally humid air will be stagnant on Sunday. The dewpoints begin to drop for Monday and Tuesday, with much drier air for Wednesday.

Due to the weather pattern, a stray shower is possible from the northwest today. The chance is 10-20% across the area throughout the day. However, any rain likely won't cool you down.

Stay hydrated, apply sunscreen, and check on others in this heat.

-Sabrina