Amber Alert Issued For 3-Week-Old Baby In Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KTHV) — An Austin police detective said there is “concern for neglect and child abuse” as they search for a newborn baby who may be in the Austin or Killeen area.

As of Aug. 12, an Amber Alert has been issued for the infant. Officials are searching for a 2007 gold Pontiac Torrent with a license plate number KNN7632.

The 3-week-old baby, Elijah Phillips, was born to Brittany Sadi Smith, 30, in a hospital on July 19. Authorities said at a press conference Aug. 9 that when the mother was admitted to the hospital, she gave staff a fake name.

On July 22, the mother gave a woman believed to be her cousin – Brandy Yovonne Galbert – permission to leave the hospital with the baby. The baby’s mother was discharged on July 23. The baby has not been seen since, police said.

