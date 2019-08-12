× Arkansas State Police Issue Alert For Missing Blind Man

PERRY COUNTY (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a blind man who disappeared during an afternoon walk.

David A. Green, 81, went missing from Perryville in Perry County when he went for a walk about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. He did not return.

Green is legally blind, state police said.

Green is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, wearing blue jeans and a blue pastel button-down shirt. He left is home on Tram Road to go for a walk. Police do not know if he was still on foot or was picked up by someone.

If anyone has any information on Green, they are asked to call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 889-2333.