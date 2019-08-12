Breeden Dodge Burglarized Overnight; Car, Cash Stolen

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are investigating a burglary at a local auto dealership overnight.

Breeden Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM at 5900 U.S. 71 Business in Fort Smith was robbed overnight, according to Fort Smith Police.

Police received the call about 6 a.m., but they aren’t sure exactly when the burglary happened, said Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police.

One car is missing, along with some cash that was in a drawer, Mitchell said.

An employee at the dealership told 5NEWS the stolen vehicle was a Dodge Challenger SXT Hellcat model.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Smith Police at (501) 709-5100.

