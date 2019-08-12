Celeste Williams Expected To Announce Third Congressional District Challenge To U.S. Rep. Womack

ARKANSAS (TB&P) — Democrat Celeste Williams of Bella Vista appears to be gearing up to run against incumbent GOP U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, in 2020.

Williams, who lost a race for Arkansas State Representative in 2018, distributed an email on Friday (Aug. 9) that said she will make a “special announcement about the Third Congressional District” on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. at Frisco Park in Rogers.

Also according to a Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing dated Aug. 7, 2019, Williams has filed a statement of candidacy to be a 2020 candidate for the U.S. House, AR-03 as a Democrat.