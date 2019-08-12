× Roland School District Employee Accused Of “Inappropriate Conduct” With Students

ROLAND (KFSM) — The Roland School District issued a statement Thursday regarding in investigation of “inappropriate conduct” between an employee and students.

The district is cooperating with law enforcement officials as they investigate the complaint, the statement said. The district contacted law enforcement after the complaint was made, but they did not specify which agency was investigating.

The employee has been placed on paid administrative leave, the statement said.

Further details about the complaint or the investigation were not released.

Here is the full statement: