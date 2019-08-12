Roland School District Employee Accused Of “Inappropriate Conduct” With Students
ROLAND (KFSM) — The Roland School District issued a statement Thursday regarding in investigation of “inappropriate conduct” between an employee and students.
The district is cooperating with law enforcement officials as they investigate the complaint, the statement said. The district contacted law enforcement after the complaint was made, but they did not specify which agency was investigating.
The employee has been placed on paid administrative leave, the statement said.
Further details about the complaint or the investigation were not released.
Here is the full statement:
One of the Roland School District’s top priorities is to provide a safe learning environment for its students. Because of this, when the District was made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct of an employee involving students, it immediately placed the employee on paid administrative leave and contacted law enforcement. The District is currently cooperating with law enforcement during its investigation of this matter. Once the investigation is completed, the District will take appropriate steps based on the results of the investigation. Because of the ongoing investigation and confidentiality rights of the students and individuals involved, the District cannot comment further.