Former Razorback Cappelen Earns PGA Tour Card

PGA Tour Media Relations

Former University of Arkansas golfer and Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., resident Sebastian Cappelen officially earned his PGA TOUR card Sunday (Aug. 11) at the Korn Ferry Tour’s WinCo Foods Portland Open. Cappelen finished 16th on the Tour’s final Regular Season points list to earn one of 25 TOUR cards. (Images available on PGATOURimages.com.)

“It’s a great feeling to see all the hard work pay off. It’s what we work and strive for. I just think it’s nice to be able to enjoy it…to say that you’re actually there. I know I need to keep it down to business, to keep grinding and working to get better. But it’s a unique opportunity and we’ve got to take all the facets in and enjoy every part of it.”

“When you’re a 12-year-old kid, it’s like ‘Oh, I want to be that guy on TV one day.’ Really, it’s just a dream and you kind of think it’s unlikely. Even knowing it’s unlikely, it’s the dream that drives you to keep working hard every day. So, looking back at that, I can’t help but smile and be grateful with where I am now.”

Cappelen was a four time All-American for the Razorbacks and earned four victories including the 2013 SEC Championship. Cappelen turned pro in 2014.