Monday afternoon, Fort Smith hit 100º for the first time since July 25, 2018. In 2018, Fort Smith recorded four 100º+ days with the hottest 108º on July 20th. Incidentally, Fayetteville’s last 100º day was also on July 20th of 2018.

Relief is expected on Tuesday with an increase in clouds and rain chances with a weak cold front pressing into the area.

-Garrett