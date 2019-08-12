MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 22: Chef Paula Deen signs books at the KitchenAid Culinary Demonstrations during the 2015 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by FOOD & WINE at Grand Tasting Village on February 22, 2015 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for SOBEWFF)
Paula Deen Coming To Rogers For Book Signing
ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Paula Deen is bringing her Southern Baking Book Tour to Northwest Arkansas this week.
Deen will be signing books at the Walmart on Pleasant Crossing Blvd. in Rogers on Saturday (Aug. 17) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Deen has published 15 cookbooks, is a restaurant owner and has also hosted a TV cooking show.