Paula Deen Coming To Rogers For Book Signing

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Paula Deen is bringing her Southern Baking Book Tour to Northwest Arkansas this week.

Deen will be signing books at the Walmart on Pleasant Crossing Blvd. in Rogers on Saturday (Aug. 17) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Deen has published 15 cookbooks, is a restaurant owner and has also hosted a TV cooking show.

