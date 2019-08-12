× Police Identify Man Who Died In Fort Smith Motorcycle Crash

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle accident last week.

Joseph Ackerman, 22, of Hartford died about 6:30 a.m. Friday (Aug. 9) when his motorcycle struck the side of a dump truck near the intersection of Knoxville Street and Wheeler Avenue near the Arkansas/Oklahoma border, said Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police.

The motorcycle was traveling north on Wheeler when it struck a dump truck pulling out of a work site, police said on Friday.