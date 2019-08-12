× Randy Houser Coming To Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Musician Randy Houser is set to perform in Fort Smith this fall.

Houser has three consecutive #1 hit songs, “How Country Feels,” Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss.”

Houser along with Paul Cauthen will be performing at TempleLive on Friday, October 18 at 8 p.m.

General Admission (Standing PIT only) tickets cost $35 plus fees and tax, and Reserved Seating tickets cost $25-35 plus fees and tax. Ticket prices increase by $5 on the day of the show.

TempleLive fan presale tickets go on sale Thursday (Aug. 15) at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (Aug. 16) at 10 a.m.

Click here for tickets and more information.