× Scammers Start Fake Donation Account For Poteau Firefighter Who Died From Cancer

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Poteau Police are warning residents about a scam involving the death of a Poteau firefighter.

Police say the scammers started a fake “GoGetFunding” account claiming the donations would pay for the funeral expenses of Don Goforth.

In a Facebook post, the Poteau Police Department wrote, “Someone is attempting to use the tragedy of Don Goforth’s passing to profit for themselves.”

Goforth passed away Sunday (Aug. 11) after battling cancer. He served the city of Poteau for 10 years.

Goforth joined the Poteau Fire Department in December of 2008 and served the department as Captain of Station 1 since January of 2014. He also held the title of communications officer while on the PFD.

There is a real GoFundMe account set up for the Goforth family where donations can be made.