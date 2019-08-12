Shooting Leaves Arkansas Elementary School Principal Seriously Injured

An Arkansas elementary school teacher was in serious condition after being shot over the weekend.

Lawson Road Elementary School principal Matthew Mellor underwent surgery Monday morning, the Pulaski County Special School District said. The school is in rural west Little Rock.

Police reported that Mellor, 48, was shot Sunday in Pine Bluff. He and a friend identified as Dennis Bradley, 56, had reportedly traveled there to a meet a man about a car advertised on Facebook.

Bradley told police that they picked up the man about 7:50 p.m. and he instructed them to drive behind a Car-Mart at 520 S. Blake St. When they arrived, the man pulled out a gun and demanded money. Bradley said he pulled out his own gun. The man then opened fire and fled on foot.

Police said Mellor had gunshot wounds on his left and right sides. Bradley was shot in the hand. They were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The shooter is described as black, 5-feet-11 and 130 pounds.

An investigation is ongoing.