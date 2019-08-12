Suspect Taken Into Custody After Chase Ends Near Arcadia Lake

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Authorities were involved in a chase in the Oklahoma City metro Monday morning.

It started before 11 a.m. Monday in southwest Oklahoma City near SW 134th and Rockwell. Our Oklahoma City affiliate KFOR-TV News 4 followed the chase.

The chase continued into northwest Oklahoma City, passing Lake Hefner and headed northbound.

The driver then made an eastbound turn into the area near NW 192nd and Penn and later turned southbound on Penn, near NW 178th and Penn.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 stayed over the driver when they made their way into Edmond city limits, passing 15th and Broadway.

The driver passed I-35 in Edmond, staying on 15th, heading towards Sooner Rd. where the suspect made a circle, returning westbound.

The suspect crashed through a gate and drove into the White Tail Run neighborhood near 33rd and Air Depot where the suspect bailed on foot.

He was captured shortly afterward in a wooded area near Arcadia Lake and was led out by law enforcement officers about noon.

Edmond Police, Oklahoma City Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol were among the agencies who took part in the chase and capture.

It is unknown what led up to the chase.

This is a developing story. Check KFOR for updates.