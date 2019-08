× Allegiant Adding Seasonal Nonstop Service From XNA To Phoenix

HIGHFILL (KFSM) — Allegiant airlines has announced a new nonstop, seasonal flight from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport to Phoenix starting this November.

The flights will leave XNA starting Nov. 14 and will fly to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) nonstop. The new service is one of 24 new nonstop routes announced Tuesday (Aug. 13) by Allegiant.

In addition, the airline is offering the new service for a discounted price for a limited time. Those who purchase the new service’s flight by Aug. 14 for travel by May 12, 2020, can get the flight for $69 each way. The price includes taxes, carrier charges and government fees. Optional baggage fees are not covered in the price, Allegiant announced.

The complete list of new flights is below.

The new year-round routes to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) include:

1. Traverse City, Michigan via Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) – beginning November 13, 2019 with fares as low as $79.*

2. Fort Collins, Colorado via Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) – beginning November 22, 2019 with fares as low as $49.*

The new year-round routes to Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) include:

1. Pittsburgh via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) – beginning November 14, 2019 with fares as low as $54.*

2. Charlotte, North Carolina via Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) – beginning November 15, 2019 with fares as low as $54.*

3. Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) – beginning November 15, 2019 with fares as low as $59.*

4. Indianapolis via Indianapolis International Airport (IND) – beginning November 25, 2019 with fares as low as$59.*

5. Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – beginning November 25, 2019 with fares as low as $54.*

6. Cincinnati via Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) – beginning November 25, 2019 with fares as low as $49.*

The new year-round route to McCarran International Airport (LAS) includes:

7. Fort Collins, Colorado via Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) – beginning November 21, 2019 with fares as low as $49.*

The new year-round route to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)includes:

1. Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) – beginning November 21, 2019 with fares as low as $59.*

The new seasonal service to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) includes:

1. Elmira, New York via Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM) – beginning November 13, 2019 with fares as low as $69.*

2. Charleston, South Carolina via Charleston International Airport (CHS) – beginning November 14, 2019 with fares as low as $49.*

3. Memphis, Tennessee via Memphis International Airport (MEM) – beginning November 15, 2019 with fares as low as $59.*

4. Norfolk, Virginia via Norfolk International Airport (ORF) – beginning November 14, 2019 with fares as low as $54.*

5. Sioux Falls, South Dakota via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) – beginning November 15, 2019 with fares as low as $59.*

The new seasonal service to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) includes:

1. Bentonville, Arkansas via Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) – beginning November 14, 2019 with fares as low as $69.*

The new seasonal service from Tucson International Airport (TUS) includes:

1. Indianapolis, Indiana via Indianapolis International Airport (IND) – beginning November 14, 2019 with fares as low as $59.*

The new seasonal service to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)includes:

1. St. Louis, Missouri via MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) – beginning November 15, 2019 with fares as low as $69.*

2. Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) – beginning November 23, 2019 with fares as low as $79.*

3. Rockford, Illinois via Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) – beginning November 23, 2019 with fares as low as $69.*

4. Flint, Michigan via Bishop International Airport (FNT) – beginning November 24, 2019 with fares as low as $69.*

5. Fort Wayne, Indiana via Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) – beginning November 24, 2019 with fares as low as $69.*

6. Louisville, Kentucky via Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) – beginning November 25, 2019with fares as low as $59.*

7. South Bend, Indiana via South Bend International Airport (SBN) – beginning November 25, 2019 with fares as low as $69.*

*Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights.