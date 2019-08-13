Clarksville High School Gets New Campus And Career Technology Program

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Clarksville school district begins its new year Wednesday (Aug. 14) and high school students will be taking classes on a brand new campus.
In Arkansas, there are about 70,000 jobs available in careers like electrical, air conditioning, refrigeration and more.
Students will spend two and a half days in the classroom learning skills and work hands-on with the equipment.
“We’re trying to make something that our community will support and they have, and just makes the community kind of come together and want to hire our students when they leave here,” said Clarksville High School Principal Cheyne Dougan.
The curriculum known as the National Center for Construction Education Research will record the courses students complete onto a card. Employers will then be able to look at that experience when hiring.
In January the school will also start offering classes for adults.