× Elderly Blind Man Missing For Two Days Is Found Alive

PERRY COUNTY (KFSM) — A blind man who went missing Sunday afternoon during a walk has been found alive.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page that David A. Green, 81, was found and was “OK.”

Green slept in the woods along State Highway 113 and Lover’s Lane just north of Bigelow while he was missing, deputies said.

“He has a lot of bug bites and is being transported to Baptist Hospital in Conway to check him out and make sure he’s ok,” deputies said.

Green, who is legally blind, went missing about 12:30 p.m. Sunday when he went out for a walk from his home on Tram Road in Perryville and didn’t return.

Police, several other state agencies and volunteers have been searching for Green since.

Our CBS Little Rock affiliate THV11 reports that Green was found about a half-mile from his home and was dehydrated and cut up, but otherwise OK.