Florida Man Arrested In Arkansas On Video Voyeurism Charge

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) — According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Crawford Lee Croxton was arrested Tuesday, August 13 on video voyeurism charges.

This follows an investigation into a complaint the Sheriff’s Office received about a convenience store employee finding a hidden cellular telephone with the video camera activated beneath and behind the toilet of the restroom.

The camera recorded the suspect as he positioned and re-positioned the camera several times. There was evidence found on the phone that a man was recorded when he was using the restroom after the suspect had left.

The Sheriff’s Office seized the phone and posted video and still photographs of the suspect on its website asking for assistance in identifying him.

After receiving a citizen’s tip on the suspect’s model of car and its whereabouts, the sheriff’s deputies responded to the area.

Several deputies converged on the area, and the suspect, later identified as Croxton, was arrested and taken into custody near the Harbor Freight building a short time later.

The suspect admitted to deputies that he had placed the camera phone inside the restroom in the hopes of catching his girlfriend cheating on him with another man.

Croxton has a criminal history record in five states that qualifies him as a habitual offender. The State of Florida has decided that it will not extradite Croxton for his probation violation. Croxton is charged in Arkansas with: Video Voyeurism, Breaking or Entering, Fleeing, and Habitual Offender.

Croxton is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond with a court appearance set in Circuit Court for August 22.