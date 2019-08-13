× Former Teacher And Youth Pastor in Spiro Arrested On Rape And Molestation Charges

SPIRO, OKLA. (KFSM) – A former Oklahoma teacher and youth pastor was arrested Tuesday (August 13) on charges of rape and lewd molestation, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

34-year-old Justin White, who formerly was a youth pastor at the Spiro Baptist church in LeFlore County, is facing multiple charges according to the OSBI. A girl who was a member of the church when White was youth pastor talked to OSBI agents about him. She told agents White would take her upstairs in the church to get her alone, when they were alone he would kiss and touch her inappropriately, according to a report with the OSBI. White is also facing Lewd Molestation charges from those claims.

White was also a teacher and baseball coach at Smithville Public School in McCurtain County during the 2013-2014 school year. While in Smithville he allegedly had sex with a female student several times at his residence, which was on school property. He faces a charge of Rape in the 2nd Degree in that case.

White was arrested by OSBI at the Clayton Avenue Baptist Church in Hugo, he will be transported to McCurtain County and then to LeFlore County.

