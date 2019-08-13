Gravette Pushing Past Low Numbers In Rebuilding Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVETTE (KFSM) - A new coach. A new season. A new mindset.

"I think we're going to be a lot better than people expect us to be," Gravette quarterback/safety Cy Hilger mentioned.

Wide receiver/safety Mason Dagley agreed. "It's just a mentality thing people gotta move past."

"I think that they know what the road ahead lies and what it looks like," first-year head coach Kelby Bohannon added.

Gravette is pushing past last year's 1-9 record and starting a new era of Lion football.

"We're going to have a lot of intensity when the ball is snapped and we're going to hit people in the mouth," Dagley explained. "They won't see that coming because we're just so small in numbers, but it'll happen."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Where the depth lacks, the hard work fills in.

"I think it's a mindset for us," Coach Bohannon said of his team. "Being able to push through that adversity. Being ready to endure the things that are in front of us. Football is a lot like life. It's not always easy and being able to persevere through those things is what we're looking to do."



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While others underestimate what the Lions are capable, the team is laying low with plans to attack when it matters most.

"We all know we're going to have to play a lot of snaps this year. We're just working all that much more harder to be ready for that," Hilger said of the low numbers. "We're going to work hard now to eliminate that problem. I don't think it will be that big of a problem."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Small but mighty, Coach Bo is on the hunt to mold Gravette into the winning powerhouse it once was.

Gravette opens up its season August 30th at Cascia Hall (OK). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM.