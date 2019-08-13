Howe Police Searching For Suspect In Two Drive-By Shootings

HOWE, Okla. (KFSM) — Howe Police are searching for two suspects they say shot at two different people Tuesday morning (Aug. 13).

Howe Police Chief Randy Liles said police were called in after a man walking into the Tote-a-Poke convenience store reported that someone shot at him.

Police also received a report from another man who said someone shot at him while he was in his front yard at East South Railroad and Texas Avenue.

Both victims gave the same suspect vehicle description, Liles said, leading police to believe the two shootings were related, though they appeared to be random.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model Toyota or Nissan small gray car with darkly tinted windows. Two suspects were believed to be inside, Liles said.

The Heavener and Wister Police departments, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the calls.

School is not in session in Howe yet, but teachers in classrooms there have been notified, Liles said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Howe Police at (918) 658-2459.