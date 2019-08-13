O’Grady To Miss Time With Injury

Posted 10:08 pm, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:22PM, August 13, 2019

Courtesy: Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas football could open the season missing one of its biggest offensive weapons. Tight End Cheyenne O’Grady announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he suffered a “minor setback” during practice and will have surgery Wednesday. He says he should be back “in a few weeks.”

O’Grady was one of the lone bright spots on offense last season, leading the team in receptions (30) and receiving touchdowns (6).  He’s also the leading returning receiver, with 400 yards a year ago.

O’Grady as a standout at Fayetteville High School, but has struggled with off the field issues in his time at Arkansas, missing time last season with a suspension. He had faced some undisclosed issues this off-season, practicing with the third team at times, but was primed to be a major part of the Arkansas offense.

Chad Morris is scheduled to speak with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

