O’Grady To Miss Time With Injury

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas football could open the season missing one of its biggest offensive weapons. Tight End Cheyenne O’Grady announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he suffered a “minor setback” during practice and will have surgery Wednesday. He says he should be back “in a few weeks.”

For those of you who thought this was behavior related, that’s not the case. Had a very minor setback today in practice. Going to have surgery tomorrow and I’m praying it goes smooth. I’ll forever be thankful for the plan God has for me. Should be back healthy in a few weeks.🙏🏽 — Cheyenne OGrady (@OhMyGrady85) August 14, 2019

O’Grady was one of the lone bright spots on offense last season, leading the team in receptions (30) and receiving touchdowns (6). He’s also the leading returning receiver, with 400 yards a year ago.

O’Grady as a standout at Fayetteville High School, but has struggled with off the field issues in his time at Arkansas, missing time last season with a suspension. He had faced some undisclosed issues this off-season, practicing with the third team at times, but was primed to be a major part of the Arkansas offense.

Chad Morris is scheduled to speak with the media on Wednesday afternoon.