Police Nab Two In Drug Bust In Van Buren Walmart’s Parking Lot

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Two Tulsa men were arrested in a drug bust in the parking lot of a Van Buren Walmart, police said.

According to Sgt. Jonathan Wear, public information officer for the Van Buren Police, Marcus Vasquez, 22, and Juan Zavala, 23, were arrested Friday (Aug. 9) after they reportedly delivered about 2 grams of heroin. The men were charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a class C felony.

Vasquez attempted to flee and backed into a vehicle that was occupied by a Drug Task Force Agent, Wear said. The agent wasn’t injured, but Vasquez was charged with an additional offense of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, a class D felony.

The arrests come after a month-long investigation by the 12th and 21st Judicial Drug Task Forces.