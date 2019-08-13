Police Searching For Suspect In Burglary Of Siloam Springs Church

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Siloam Springs Police are searching for a man they say broke into a local church.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man captured on surveillance camera at a local church. The man is wanted on suspicion of commercial burglary, police said.

Police did not name the church because they said the church wanted to remain anonymous.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Siloam Springs Police Department at (479) 524-4118, or email tips@siloamsprings.com.