Pope County Votes To Bring Legends Resort & Casino To The Area

(KTHV) — The Pope County Quorum Court voted to bring the Legends Resort and Casino, Cherokee Nation Businesses, to the county on Tuesday evening.

This decision comes after recent reports of a secret deal between a county judge and potential casino operators to give one of their competitors a fast track to a casino license.

The Pope County Judge denied those claims Monday afternoon.

Hard Rock Casino also submitted proposals to the Pope County quorum court.

According to a press release sent out be Legends Resort, the casino will be on approximately 135 acres in Russellville, Arkansas off I-40.

The business said they will invest $225 million and hope to complete the project in 18 months.