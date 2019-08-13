Rogers School District Implementing New Safety Features

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — As the first day of school for Rogers students quickly approaches, administrators say some new changes this year aim to cut back on traffic and increase safety.

Rogers Superintendent Marlin Berry gave 5NEWS the details on what the administration is doing this year to keep students safe and hopefully cut down on some of the morning traffic.

"We want those kids to be just as safe as the parents do," Berry said.

The school has implemented a new radio system with direct contact to the fire and police departments. Berry says quick and efficient communication is a top priority.

"We hope we never have a situation that’s a crisis, but if it does happen then we have instant communication," Berry said.

Berry says communication with the old radio system can be patchy along some bus routes in rural parts of the district and towards Beaver Lake. He says with the new radio that will no longer be an issue.

"We have the ability to take to our buses where ever we are in the state," Berry said.

One parent's children ride the bus to school every day. She says knowing her children are safe is crucial.

"I am thankful because you never know what's going to happen with the school bus and we have a lot of traffic up here, you just never know what is going to happen, it would be great if they can get us informed at quick as possible," Wanda Kenney said

Traffic is another major concern for parents or anyone on the road during school hours.

"One of the things when you have 16,000 kids all heading to school at the same time 7:45 a.m. to 8 o clock or 8:15 a.m. it does snarl some traffic at sometimes," Berry said.

Berry says law enforcement will assist with traffic control for the first few days at some schools including the brand new Fairview Elementary.

In addition, Rogers High School has new traffic patterns for the school year.

Students can only enter and exit on South Dixieland Rd. and parents will enter and exit off West Perry Rd.

These changes and others are a part of a plan to cut back on slowdowns and many parents say they look forward to it.

"Awesome yes yes I send my kids on the bus because of the traffic," ??? said.

The district also stresses to anyone else on the road to be mindful as school starts back up. There might be some slowdowns but as time passes, parents, busses and students will get back in the swing of things.