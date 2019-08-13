Scammers Pose As Sallisaw Police During Fraudulent Phone Calls

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — Police are warning Sallisaw residents about a scam in the area.

Police say the scammer is calling area residents and businesses, posing as a police department employee and telling the victim that their identity has been compromised.

The scammer goes on to ask the victim for personal information and money.

The number on the caller ID shows up as the Sallisaw Police Department, but the department says this is not them.

The police department says employees will never call and solicit money for any reason.

If you receive a phone call like this, you’re asked to call the Sallisaw Police Department at 918-775-4177.