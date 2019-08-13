School Buses Back On The Road For First Day Of School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — It's the first day back to school for several districts in our area, and that means school buses are back on the road.

It is important to use extra caution when driving near a school bus. According to Arkansas State Police, it is law to stop when you see a school bus stopping to let kids off.

This is for two- and four-lane roads and roadways with a middle turn lane. This also includes drivers driving the opposite direction of the bus.

It's to make sure that kids getting off the bus can cross the road and get safely inside their school or home.

"With parents taking their kids to school and buses coming in, it’s going to be a crazy day," said Dana Samples, Transportation Director for Springdale Public Schools. "Again, safety is a concern for us, because this is a time when everyone should practice enhanced awareness that children are back in school, they are back on the streets, so just please be careful out there."

The maximum fine for passing a stopped school bus is $2,500 or 90 days in jail.