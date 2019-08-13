× Second Bentonville Medical Marijuana Dispensary Approved to Open Thursday

BENTONVILLE, ARK. (KFSM) – Medical marijuana patients in Northwest Arkansas will soon have another dispensary to choose from. “The Source” formerly known as Arkansas Medicinal Source Center, given their final approval to open by the state Tuesday (Aug. 13). Scott Hardin, spokesperson for Alcoholic Beverage Control, says “The Source” is the eighth dispensary in the state to receive approval.

Owner, Erik Danielson, tells 5NEWS that they plan to open their doors this Thursday, August 15, at 8:00AM. Danielson would like to remind patients to be sure to bring the proper paperwork to receive their medical marijuana to ensure patients can receive their products.

The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville opened their doors earlier this month.