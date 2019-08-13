× Silver Dollar City Announces $30M In Investments In The Next Year

BRANSON, Mo. (KFSM) — A popular theme park is making a splash with new investments, including a new water raft ride.

Silver Dollar City has announced it will be investing $30 million into the park starting this fall.

This is the park’s largest investment made, during a one-year time frame, in the 60 years it’s been open.

As part of a series of new attractions, the largest one is set to open next summer. Mystic River Falls will be a new water raft ride featuring the “tallest drop in the Western Hemisphere.”

Riders will ascend more than 8-stories up the tower lift and the raft will rotate during the climb. Rafts will then connect to an elevated river channel suspended in the air more than 6-stories high. The ride’s grand finale waterfall will drop riders 4.5 stories down.

The ride itself will cost more than $27 million in investments.

Additional 2020 investments will total about $3.5 million and will include additions to the Fall Harvest Festival and “An Old Time Christmas” celebration.

The park will showcase “Pumpkin Nights” during its Fall Harvest Festival. Between live and specially carved, there will be more than 8,000 pumpkins. Guests will see pumpkins as tall as a 4-story building carved into different designs such as a massive cat, spider, owls and many others.

The park will also host a nighttime blacklight dance party during its extended hours (9/10 p.m.).

During the day, the park is adding a new acrobatic adventure of a lumberjack production show from Canada, Cirque Eloize, plus dozens of new to the City crafters, including a new Makers’ Market.

The park will be adding a custom-engineered and designed 8-story tall lighted, special effects Christmas tree.