Springdale Declares Itself First ‘Pro-Life City’ In Arkansas

Posted 9:19 pm, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:28PM, August 13, 2019

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The city council voted Tuesday (Aug. 13) to declare Springdale a “pro-life city,” however the resolution has no statutory authority nor can it thwart abortion clinics from opening in town.

The resolution passed 6-1, making Springdale the first city in Arkansas with such a designation.

The resolution states, in part:

“The City of Springdale places the highest value on each individual’s right to life … affirms the value of human life at every stage … and affirms its commitment o life.”

The city also drew inspiration from the Declaration of Independence, stating that “denying the right to life of a created being is to deny liberty, the pursuit of happiness and all other unalienable rights.

