Starbucks To Bring Back Pumpkin Spice Latte Early This Year, Report Says

CHICAGO — Pumpkin lovers rejoice! The coffee giant’s famous fall beverage is reportedly returning to stores this month.

According to Business Insider, the Pumpkin Spice Latte will be here for the season on Aug. 27 — the earliest the company has ever released the drink. Business Insider said the date was shared by employees on social media.

While the company hasn’t officially announced the drink’s release date, they have posted clues in the Leaf Rakers Society Facebook group — a group created by Starbucks where fall lovers can share their obsession of the season year-round.

On Aug. 6, the company posted the following clue:

A series of riddles you’ll need to crack

to answer “When does the PSL come back?” You can ask us, we will not lie.

But for now “Ask Again” is our only reply. Each week we will reveal a clue,

the first is right in front of you.

Starbucks said the company will post a riddle every week to help members crack the code to find out when the PSL officially comes back.

In 2018, Starbucks launched the PSL on Aug. 28.