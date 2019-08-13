Weather Update: Extreme Heat Breaks; Tracking Rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've had plenty of cloud cover for our Tuesday with a few scattered showers developing in response to the cold front moving into the area.

While temperatures will be lower, they're expected to remain close to normal for the remainder of the week. For this time in August, 90º is expected in NW Arkansas and around 95º is expected in the Fort Smith area.

Still hot; however, not as scorching hot as the last week has been.

Around the edge of the high pressure system we should see a few isolated showers develop this weekend in the late-afternoon or early evening.

-Garrett