Tri-State Speedway Race Track In Pocola Closes Due To Vandalism

POCOLA, Okla. (KFSM) — A case of vandalism leaves the Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Oklahoma closed until further notice.

The race track posted on Facebook saying for the last two weeks they have been dealing with vandalism.

The tracks emergency equipment and track prepping equipment has been damaged and stolen

The Facebook post says, “Due to current circumstances, ‘no trespassing’ signs have been posted at the track and all gates will remain locked.”

It’s unclear at this time when the track will reopen.