Eastbound Lanes Of Phoenix Ave. In Fort Smith Closed Thursday Evening For Repairs

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The eastbound lanes of Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith will be closed Thursday (Aug. 15) evening as crews replace sewer service.

The lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday during the repair in the area of 4700 Phoenix Ave.

The Utility Department Traffic Control will be diverting traffic through the turning lane during that time.

Traffic will still be able to pass through the area, however, it will be slow. Drivers should expect delays.

Officials say there may be short periods were traffic may have to stop completely for a few minutes to ensure public safety and the safety of employees.