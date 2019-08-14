Franklin County Seeking Man Wanted On Multiple Warrants

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on several warrants.

Deputies are looking for Scottie Wallace Wright, 30, of Ozark. Deputies said Wright is wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Wright is described as 5’10, 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

According to court documents, Wright is wanted out of Franklin County on charges including breaking or entering, theft of property (firearms), criminal mischief and domestic battery referring to an incident in May in which a woman told deputies Wright took money from her car, broke her car’s windshield and assaulted her.

He is also wanted on a failure to appear warrant after failing to show up for a July 11 court date, according to court documents.

Court documents show that Wright was on probation from a July 2018 case in which he pleaded no contest to a charge of residential burglary. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation, $1,465 in restitution and a $2,000 fine.

Anyone with information on Wright’s location is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 667-4127 or contact the United States Marshal’s Office online.