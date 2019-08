× Full Interview: Morris Addresses Injuries, Halfway Point Of Fall Camp

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas has reached the halfway point of fall camp and the injury bug has started to crawl into the Razorbacks locker room.

Coach Chad Morris met with the media on Wednesday to discuss injuries, position battles and more. You can watch the full interview below.

