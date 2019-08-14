It’s The First Day Of School For New Rogers Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) — Wednesday (Aug. 14) is the first day of school for a new elementary school in Rogers.

Fairview Elementary will welcome more than 500 students for the first day of school.

The school is possible because of a 2017 voter-approved millage increase that allows for two new elementary schools. Fairview is the first of the two.

The school is Rogers Public Schools' 16th school and has room for more than 700 students. It's a $22 million school that is 90,000 square feet.

The students arriving today got to pick out the school colors of turquoise and gray. Later in the year, they will help pick out the school mascot.