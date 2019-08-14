Missing Woman’s Body Found In Benton County

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KFSM/KCTV) – Officials say the body of an Overland Park woman who had been last seen Monday has been found in Arkansas.

Overland Park Police Chief Frank R. Donchez Jr. said the body of Sylvia Ann Pearson was found in Benton County, Arkansas.

Family of Pearson reported her missing late Monday (Aug. 12) after learning she left her Overland Park home with Charles Pearson, who was married to Sylvia though the couple had recently separated.

Overland Park police spoke with Charles Monday evening and told police he did not know where his wife was. He then gave police consent to search both his residence and his vehicle.

On the morning on Tuesday (Aug. 13) Charles told family and friends that he was suicidal and that he had harmed his wife.

On Tuesday morning, Charles Pearson told staff at a Johnson County hotel that he had killed his wife and was heading toward the Legends area, where he later died in a shootout with police.

Investigators had been searching areas in Cass County Tuesday based on the last known activity from Sylvia Pearson’s cell phone.

Donchez said that a search of the home of Charles Pearson in Lenexa late Tuesday uncovered a note that indicated the location of Sylvia Pearson’s body, which was then discovered by local authorities in Arkansas.

Detectives with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office found Sylvia’s body next to the Lodge on Whitney Mountain in the Lost Bridge Area of Garfield, Arkansas around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

