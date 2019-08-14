× Police Chase Ends In Van Buren; Suspect Captured After Fleeing On Foot

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A police chase out of Oklahoma ended in Van Buren with the suspect’s capture after he fled on foot.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Highway Police and Van Buren Police swarmed the neighborhood just off Rena Road near Lee Creek on Wednesday morning (Aug. 14).

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man they were chasing bailed out of his car and took off on foot. They later found drugs in his car, OHP said.

The man turned off Interstate 40 north onto the Lee Creek exit and bailed out near Rena Road. He then fled police but was captured on Park Ridge Drive, OHP said.

Police have not said what initiated the chase.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.