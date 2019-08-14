Roland Police Seeking Pair Suspected In Robbery

Posted 12:42 pm, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:43PM, August 14, 2019

ROLAND, Okla. (KFSM) — Roland Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people who may have been involved in a robbery Sunday night.

Officer Chris Waters with the Roland Police said they were looking for a white male and a white female who they suspect may have committed a robbery about 10:25 p.m. Sunday. Waters said the place that was robbed wished to remain anonymous.

The couple was last seen leaving in dark gray or black, four-door Nissan Altima or Maxima with a spoiler on the back.

Anyone with information on these two people is asked to call the Roland Police at (918) 427-3252.

