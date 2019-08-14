× Schedule, Parking Info Released For Soar NWA Hot Air Balloon Fest In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Balloon rides, helicopter rides and even skydiving will be available for patrons of Fayetteville’s balloon festival next week.

Soar NWA released its full event schedule and entertainment lineup, as well as information on parking and shuttles to and from Drake Field, where the event is taking place next Saturday (Aug. 24).

The event kicks off at 7 a.m. Saturday with a pancake breakfast at the Arkansas Air & Military Museum, as well as a kid zone and tethered balloon rides (weather permitting). A beer garden will be available for the adults from noon-9:30 p.m., and a car show begins at 10 a.m.

In addition to watching balloons take off and land in the area, attendees can also take part in helicopter rides. Skydiving will also be offered, but pre-registration is required.

A skydiving show will take place at 6 p.m., and a balloon glow (weather permitting) will happen at 8 p.m. A balloon pilot meet and greet happens starting at 6:45 p.m.

The event will include a long lineup of musical acts as well, including Island Pacific Dancers, Dandelion Heart, Take Cover and Jenna and the Soul Shakers, as well as the headliner act, Randall Shreve & the Devilles at 8:30 p.m.

The event will offer free and paid shuttle service, as parking is limited at Drake Field.

The event concludes at 10 p.m.

A full list of events and entertainment acts, as well as parking information, is available on the Soar NWA website.