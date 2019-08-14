× The Unexpected Returns To Downtown Fort Smith In October

FORT SMITH (TB&P) — The Unexpected art mural project will again be held during the time of pumpkin spice lattes, Friday night football and hopefully a break in soaring temperatures.

The festival will be held Oct. 7-12 this year in downtown Fort Smith, according to 64.6 Downtown. The group — a nonprofit created by Fort Smith-based Propak owner Steve Clark — has organized the festival since 2015.

For the first two years, The Unexpected took place in the early part of September.

In 2018, it jumped to the final week of July to coincide with the Peacemaker Music Festival. In 2018, Peacemaker stayed put, but The Unexpected moved back to the fall, this time in late October.

The Unexpected, the 2017 Henry Award winner for Community Tourism from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, is entering its fifth year strong, a media release from 64.6 Downtown said.

While the lineup and artists for this year’s festival will not be announced until September, the release said, “Visitors to The Unexpected can expect to see augmented activities surrounding the event expanding on art, culture, music, and thought.

Events will take place in the downtown footprint creating an easily walk-able experience and will include hands-on activities for both adults and children.”

