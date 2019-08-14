Two Jonesboro Friends Split $75,000 Lottery Prize

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — Two men in Jonesboro have a tradition of alternating buying lottery tickets a few times a week, one of them finally bought the winning ticket.

Robin Rhea claimed the prize Wednesday (Aug. 14) but his long-time friend Greg Schaaf actually purchased the $3 10X Bonus Crossword instant ticket at the Adoosh Mini Mart in Jonesboro on Monday (Aug. 12).

“Greg and I have been close friends since high school, and we’ve also been working together for years,” Rhea said.

Schaaf originally went to the convenient store to purchase water bottles and bought the winning ticket while he was there.

“This weather has been scorching! We ran out of bottled water, so I ran to the store to purchase some more,” Schaaf said. “During my stop, I decided to purchase a lottery ticket and gave it to Robin when I got back to work.”

They were exhausted after work Monday and decided to scratch the ticket the next day, so the duo didn’t realize the ticket was a winner until Tuesday (Aug. 13).

“I scratched the ticket after dinner,” Rhea said. “When I realized that it was a winner, I called Greg immediately. I knew I had to split the prize with my buddy.”

“When he told me the news, I was thrilled,” Schaff said. “I’ve been having a hard time lately and just decided to put it in God’s hands. Then all of a sudden – boom! My friend wins the lottery, and I’m blessed that he wants to split it with me.”

Rhea and Schaaf say they plan to pay tithes and bills with their winnings. They also want to donate to the rehabilitation facility in Jonesboro.