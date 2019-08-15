4-Year-Old Walks Out Of St. Louis School, Later Found Wandering A Half-Mile Away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A mother said her 4-year-old son went missing after he walked out of Dewey IS Elementary School in St. Louis. She said her son was later found by strangers a half-mile away from the school.

LaTiffiany Carter told KTVI the school district has provided her with very little details and she doesn't even know what door her son exited out of, what time he left, or how long he had been wandering the streets.

Carter said she wants to see security changes put into place at the school. She said it was her son's first day of pre-K and she has since removed him from the school.

She’s grateful a man and woman stopped her son and called the police. She said officers knew there was a school nearby and brought him back. Carter said the district did not know her child was missing until he was returned to the building.

KTVI went to the district for answers. They were tight-lipped about the incident and Meredith Pierce, the director of communications for the district, only sent the following statement: