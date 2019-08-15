× 911 System Down For Four River Valley Counties

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The 911 system serving Franklin, Johnson, Logan and Pope counties is down and won’t be back up until Friday (Aug. 16) morning, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

All calls are being routed through the Crawford County’s 911 dispatch center.

An official with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office urged callers, if they have an emergency, to give specific street addresses, as they are not familiar with the

Centurylink is working on the problem, according to JCSO.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the issue was for the interruption.