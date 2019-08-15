× Charles O’Donnell, Co-Founder Of Dickson Street Bookshop Dies At 85

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Charles O’Donnell, the co-founder of Dickson Street Bookshop, has died at the age of 85.

According to his obituary, Charles was born in Boston, Mass., on December 20, 1933, in the midst of the Great Depression to two immigrants from Ireland, Owen and Bridget O’Donnell.

After high school, he enlisted in the Army in 1952 and served in the Korean War.

He arrived in Fayetteville in the late ‘60s.

In 1978, Charles co-founded the nationally recognized Dickson Street Bookshop with his partner, Don Choffel.

According to his obituary, Charles’ passions were his wife, his four children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, the Bookshop, all things Ireland and the Boston Red Sox.

His last day of work was Monday (Aug. 12), and he died on Tuesday (Aug. 13) morning.

The book shop will be closed Saturday, August 17, from 2-4 p.m. to honor him and celebrate his life. The memorial will be held at Moore’s Chapel in Fayetteville.

Charles’ full obituary can be found on the Dickson Street Bookshop Facebook page.